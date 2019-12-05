DEAR EDITOR:
Randy Hill’s complaint about American Disposal’s abysmal service (“Trash problems need to be taken out,” MDJ, 11/26) was right on. I, also, have disposed of their service. But this is only one indication of the erosion of services. As more and more companies succumb to the takeover of big companies, often not local the service gets worse.
A case in point: I have used the same pest control service for more than 15 years. Two months ago I had an invasion of tiny ants which defied my spraying, so I called my pest control company with an emergency. They told me they could not come out for eight days. By coincidence, I had just received a quarterly bill with a raise in fees, the second in one year. So I asked to speak with billing. Was told they would call me back. Six hours later I called back, and was told that it takes 48 hours to get a response from billing. I canceled my service.
I am certain your readers have similar horror stories. In the past two years, I have had to change dentists and vets who pushed unnecessary services, and my friends and neighbors tell similar stories. Do we have to, like the legendary Diogenes, have to carry a lantern or flashlight to look for an honest service provider?
Lillian Stanton
Acworth