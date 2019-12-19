DEAR EDITOR:
As I watched the GHSA state high school football playoffs, with games played in cold temperatures and downpours (earlier this month), I became more disappointed in the circumstances which create this situation. During recent years the games were played indoors, most recently at Mercedes Benz Stadium. A switch by GHSA, apparently due to cost concerns, resulted in this year’s games outdoors at Georgia State Stadium.
Georgia State’s venue is very nice, but it is not the ideal location for eight championship games in early December. It does not provide the “wow” factor (or as the players might say “awesome”) of “the Benz” nor protection from the weather elements which players, coaches, and spectators representing the 16 finalist teams deserve. A well-earned once-in-a-lifetime experience to play at “the Benz” has been taken away. The Georgia high school football playoff is a special event and everything within reason should be done to allow participants to truly have a “wow” or “awesome” experience, no matter what the outcome of a game.
I am not advocating the commercialization of the playoffs other than to suggest GHSA executives and local business partners, including the sports conglomerate which operates “the Benz” at a significant profit, work together to find ways to underwrite whatever incremental costs would be incurred to move the playoffs back to “the Benz.”
Come on, Georgia, we can make this happen with focused intent and effort! Players, coaches and spectators who will participate in future GHSA playoff finals will be very appreciative.
John Iorillo
Marietta