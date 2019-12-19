DEAR EDITOR:
On Friday, Dec. 13, columnist Leonard Pitts opined in the MDJ that motorists have a “right” to flee the police during a traffic stop, “without being executed.” The clear implication of Pitts’ comments was that a motorist fleeing a police traffic stop poses no danger justifying the use of deadly force. Earlier in the week, rapper “Killah Dre” fled a traffic stop in Houston, Texas, running over and killing police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan. Perhaps Pitts takes consolation in the fact that Killah Dre was able to flee that traffic stop, uninjured; I do not.
J. Michael Treadaway, Esq.
Marietta