Editor’s note: The final day to submit letters regarding this election was Monday. The following letters were submitted prior to that deadline.
DEAR EDITOR:
In regards to the article about the upcoming election June 9. These are my thoughts:
One comment confused me from the Cobb Democrat leader, this is her quote ““It sort of defies logic to me, why they couldn’t have a drop box at an in-person early vote location so that I would not have to stand in line, that I could just walk in and drop that off,” she said.”
What lines is she talking about at the drop boxes? Both myself and my son Joe voted absentee. I dropped mine at the Cobb Elections Board drop box on a Saturday and no line, my son dropped his at North Cobb Regional library no line. These drop box locations are available 24/7 and scattered throughout the county. I can’t imagine any long lines, plus the process is you open the hatch on the drop box, and drop in the ballot, just like you mail a letter. I see the leader of Cobb Democrats engaging once again in fear mongering and negativism, devoid of fact.
Mike Congemi
Acworth
DEAR EDITOR:
With critical votes due this November, it is essential to remember the political history, past and present, as we see what harm a one-party political system can do. Today we see China, Russia, Venezuela, Cuba, and others, with a single ruler, dominate their countries with little, or no, regard to their respective populations or the world in general.
We, here in the United States of America, have a similar situation going on in the House of Representatives, where one person dictates to all others in her house, without freedom of speech, or other liberties. The “wicked witch of the west” is leading her party and to some extent our nation, towards this Socialist/Communist state of mind.
Be aware of whom you vote for — don’t be a party to the destruction of the United States of America.
Jack Riddle
Smyrna
DEAR EDITOR:
Without going into a lot of detail, can you or any of your readers, tell us what is Jon Ossoff’s claim to fame?
The last time he ran for a representative’s seat he was riding the coattails of Mrs. Liberal herself, Nancy Pelosi. It seems to me that he is riding John Lewis’ coattails this time as he attempts to try to impress the electoral of his so-called qualifications, which are what I and many more would like to know.
I find his commercial somewhat detrimental in that the setting is in a hospital during this pandemic and no one is wearing PPE (personal protection) especially his wife, whom I suppose is a doctor. Makes me really wonder about his credit ability to serve in the needed capacity of the senate seat for which he is campaigning.
Jerry DuPree
Powder Springs
DEAR EDITOR:
It seems too often voters are left to choose between the “lesser of two evils” when selecting candidates. Rarely do we have a superstar candidate who transcends politics and absolutely qualified, in addition to being fervently passionate, to truly lead and serve his or her constituents. A candidate who is not in it for power, money or political “glory”; a candidate who has served her country, community, and schools beyond what is considered “normal.” Cobb County Post 5 now has that candidate and her name is Shelley O’Malley.
After honorably serving her country as an aircraft carrier Naval Aviator, Shelley and her fellow veteran husband Brian moved to Cobb County over 22 years ago largely based on the great educational reputation of the Cobb County Schools. Shelley and Brian believed then, as now, that a community is only as great as the local schools. At this crucial time, we truly feel that Cobb County schools needs a strong, qualified and proven leader on the BOE who understands and operates in a “TEAM” concept/environment; a proven leader who acts in the best interests of the students, teachers, parents, schools and community. For Cobb County to miss out on this chance to elect Shelley to the School Board would be an unfortunate and completely missed opportunity for the entire Cobb County community.
Shelley’s experiences at the U.S. Naval Academy (graduating with distinction in Mechanical Engineering, Team Captain of the Women’s Varsity Basketball (All-American) and Varsity Tennis teams and recipient of the Naval Academy Alumni Association Award) her career achievements, her life experiences as a Naval Aviator, her world-wide travel experiences through both the military and her 22+ year career as a Delta Pilot, her many certified instructor qualifications and her church school teaching positions, her leadership in her local community, her integrity, humility and passion for education are absolutely beyond reproach. She has continued to provide leadership throughout COVID-19 educating and helping students, their families and the community through Food Drives and MUST Ministries. Shelley truly desires to utilize her talents, experiences, qualifications and leadership to “pay it forward” solely for the benefit of our Cobb County school community. It has always been Shelley’s “mission statement” as a as a mother to her own children...”pay it forward”; doing whatever you can whenever you can.
Please join us in voting for Shelley for School Board Post 5.
Jeff and Leah Nedblake
Roswell
DEAR EDITOR:
First, the Democrats need to quit whining about the 2018 gubernatorial election / Stacey Abrams got 500,000 more votes than Nathan Deal got in 2014 as the winner. Georgia goes through great lengths to keep eligible voters on the rolls and to accommodate their needs.
Second, as of the beginning of the year according to Judicial Watch, there are 378 counties in the country that have more registered voters than eligible voters. In 2018 California and Los Angeles county settled a suit with Judicial Watch by agreeing to remove 1.5 million “inactive “ names from their roles.
Similar settlements were made with Kentucky and Ohio. The basis of suits is the National Voter Registration Act.
There have been notices of this condition sent to other California counties and the states of Pennsylvania,North Carolina,Virginia, and Colorado.
Judicial watch estimates that there are 2.5 million such “inactive” registrations nationwide at the beginning of the year. This is not nothing.
Third, a general mail-in election would/could create numerous problems such as; counterfeiting, validation,accidental/deliberate loss or damage of ballots, and timely delivery.It also introduces a third party (the U.S. Postal service) into the process. A related bad procedure, promoted by the left, is third-party delivery of ballots to voting stations. California allowed this in 2018 and four Republican House members lost their seats in heavily Republican districts with their candidates having substantial polling leads.
Fourth, when my family and I moved to Georgia in 1989, the governorship, state offices and Legislature were all held by Democrats and today the situation is reversed. This did not occur because of manipulation of the process, but because most Georgians reject the paradigm leftward shift of the Democrat party..
Bruce Horacek
Acworth
DEAR EDITOR:
In a few days I will be very thankful for the opportunity to cast an absentee (mail-in) ballot. Standing in line for hours keeping social distancing to exercise my franchise is not appealing.
Probably due to the “shelter-in place” syndrome my “get alone and come along” meter is very low so I ask the following questions after filling out my ballot:
1. How long does it take ink to dry? I am old enough to remember taking notes in high school with a fountain pen but that was a millennium ago. If people are still using fountain pens they should be aware of the need to let the ink dry prior to mailing their correspondents.
2. Where’s the envelope? Also in the instructions, it was written that the completed Ballot must be “enclose and securely sealed in the smaller of the two envelopes….I only received the larger envelope but did have a sheet of folded paper printed with “Official Absentee Ballot.” How do you securely seal a folded piece of paper? Glue, staples tape, etc? (I assume that the official absentee ballot envelopes were outsourced from China and held up at customs.
3 On the back of the “larger envelope” there is a place for the date. It was only to be used if assistance was required in filling out the Ballot, but the date format is dd-mm-yyyy. Didn’t we fight a war to use the mm-dd-yyyy format (plus or minus the / , or . for the digital age. (This was the trend between the electronic voting machines and the paper ballot just after the hanging chad era.
4. Apply proper postage. How much is proper? It’s bigger then a first class letter so. One stamp may not be enough, is two too many? Is three just right? Why is the “proper amount of postage “ not clearly stated. Most office seekers speak about transparency in government yet the working of the US Mail system appears to be beyond Georgia election official’s grasp.
5. When is a poll tax not a poll tax? I use to believe that charging a fee to vote is illegal. Postage to mail the ballot is a very very small price to pay to vote for our elected officials but the law is the law. I guess driving, walking, biking or marching down to the various “drop boxes” (They must be secure, I read where they are checked daily) to deposit our ballot, Poll tax free, would appeal to our “no taxation without representation ” forebears if we were not “sheltering in place” from the China bugs.
James Taylor
Marietta
DEAR EDITOR:
Four years ago I enthusiastically supported Mike Boyce for Chairman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners. In so doing, I ignored the fact that the only issue Boyce ran on was that that the issuance of a half billion dollar giveaway to the Braves for a new stadium in Cobb County should have been done by popular referendum rather than a vote by the BOC. I likewise ignored the rumors that Mr. Boyce used to be a California Democrat, or that success in his military career was measured by how much he could increase budgets rather than trim them.
Well it didn’t take long for Mr. Boyce to show his true liberal colors, starting with his immediate cave to the Braves for a disputed $12 million in infrastructure spending around the new stadium. That decision was followed by agreeing that the cost of traffic control and public safety during Braves games would be borne by taxpayers rather than the multi-billion-dollar corporate owner of the Braves.
By his second year in office Boyce succeeded in getting a 25% increase in the millage rate and $100 million in annual spending increases. His reign of tax and spend became so egregious that Mike Boyce succeeded in causing many of his erstwhile supporters to look back with nostalgia on the relatively benign tax and spending record of his predecessor.
In Boyce’s run against Tim Lee for chairman, there was a third candidate, Larry Savage, who was also running. I actually tried to talk Larry out of running, so intent was I to see Tim Lee defeated. I knew Larry was the only true fiscal conservative in the race, but I succumbed to the disease of political pragmatism; a disease which has reaped the bitter fruit of betrayal.
Now, four years later, there once again is a real, viable alternative to Tax Hike Mike. That alternative is Larry Savage. He is as honorable and sincere as the day is long. He has a grasp of County government that his second to none and is uniquely qualified to restore the conservative values that used to be the hallmark of Cobb County. Come June 9, we have a chance to take back our government from the spending interests by giving Larry Savage the Republican nomination for chairman. I encourage your readers to join me in doing so.
Lance Lamberton
Austell