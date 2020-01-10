DEAR EDITOR:
The MDJ has outdone itself in putting on a happy face for the behind-the-scenes machinations which led to the Braves stadium being foisted on us in Cobb without a vote of the people. I doubt your little series, which tries to portray Tim Lee as some kind of visionary, and Mike Plant as a saint who had nothing but the best of intentions for us little people, will report on how outraged most of us were over the whole shabby process, and how we removed Lee from office in a landslide as a result. That last point should be the final untold chapter in their series, but I’m not holding my breath. After all, that story, accurately and objectively told, wouldn’t pass muster with the myth makers at the Cobb Chamber of unbridled crony capitalism.
Lance Lamberton
Cobb Taxpayers Association
Austell