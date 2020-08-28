DEAR EDITOR:
There was a Letter to the Editor that apparently raised an objection to the possibility of a mask mandate in Cobb parks. This letter referenced a prior article that had been published.
County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris has been in conversation with department heads about the potential need for a mask mandate at various county facilities. PARKS has been included in these conversations because they have some indoor facilities, like Arts Centers and events facilities.
However, a mask mandate at outdoor parks has never been part of the conversation or the County Manager’s consideration.
Thanks for clarifying.
Ross Cavitt
Cobb County Communications Director