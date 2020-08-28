DEAR EDITOR:

There was a Letter to the Editor that apparently raised an objection to the possibility of a mask mandate in Cobb parks. This letter referenced a prior article that had been published.

County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris has been in conversation with department heads about the potential need for a mask mandate at various county facilities. PARKS has been included in these conversations because they have some indoor facilities, like Arts Centers and events facilities.

However, a mask mandate at outdoor parks has never been part of the conversation or the County Manager’s consideration.

Thanks for clarifying.

Ross Cavitt

Cobb County Communications Director

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0