DEAR EDITOR:
Consistent with Gov. Kamp’s encouragement for local businesses to open up, the Marietta Square is bubbling. We cannot let the Chinese virus defeat us. As of this week, there are now opened 28 retail stores and 23 restaurants and eateries. Mayor “ Thunder” has not let any dust settled and is busy encouraging local restaurant and retailers.
People are eager to get back to normal and are frequenting the square. Just drive around the square and you will see things are moving back to normal. Enjoy the square and make sure you take precautions: wear your mask, wear your glasses and carry hand sanitizers. This will show respect for others and protect yourself.
Tom Browning
Chairman,
Downtown Marietta Development Authority