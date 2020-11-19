DEAR EDITOR:
What a thrill it is to be the parent or grandparent of a little girl and to see a woman elected as vice president! Or a single mom to see there are no limits to what your child can accomplish in America! Or Van Jones’ impassioned tears of joy and comments about what it’s like to be the father of a Black child in America now. For older Americans who may have felt age discrimination, nearly 150 million Americans from both parties voted to let a candidate in his mid-70s run the whole show. The whole world saw that. For all of us, here is all the promise of tomorrow.
Daniel F. Kirk
Kennesaw
DEAR EDITOR:
I got a chuckle out of reading Lucretia Adams letter to the MDJ titled “Trump is a sore loser.” Liberals have spent the last four years complaining about how they were cheated out of the presidency in 2016. Russia collusion, impeachment, rioting in the streets just to name a few attempts. But now Trump is a sore loser? Get real!
Jerry Burton
Kennesaw
DEAR EDITOR:
Let’s go back to paper ballots at the voter booths, and use proper identification. No late mail-in ballots! And prosecute violators!
Jack Riddle
Smyrna
DEAR EDITOR:
It’s over, and the results are in: Biden and Harris will be the leaders of our country come Jan. 20, and no amount of chomping, gnashing, lying and foot stomping will change the results. It is time for our country to accept the situation like reasonable adults and to begin looking toward the future for a stronger and better country. Our country is bigger and more important than one man.
Because Trump doesn’t have the capacity to understand and appreciate the reality of today’s world, it is incumbent on the population of this great country to assure that he does “get it” and that we move on to a better place. We need to take steps now toward getting this virus under control, not only for the health and safety of our citizens, but also for financial solvency. People need to feel comfort knowing that they can provide for their families and that our government is functioning according to our laws and our constitution.
Unfortunately, there are always going to be winners and losers in any contest. What doesn’t work for you this year can be changed in the future, but no one gets to strong-arm their will upon the wishes of the majority of the country against all right and reason. We have a system in place, and that system is what needs to be adhered to.
Jean Crabbe
Kennesaw
DEAR EDITOR:
There are two points I would like to make about the election results, one a principle and one a reality. I will attempt to do this in a non-partisan, factual way.
1. PRINCIPLE — Every lawful vote should be counted and every unlawful vote should be thrown out, because every unlawful vote cancels out the vote of an American citizen.
2. REALITY — Every candidate has a perfect right to investigate and litigate the results, especially when the results are razor thin. Those who say that there is no evidence of fraud or “irregularities” are shutting their eyes, and closing their minds. There are mountains and mountains of evidence of “irregularities.” Whether these are deemed enough by the courts to flip states and/or the presidential results remains to be seen. It takes time to compile the evidence, and bring it before judges for decisions on the strength of the evidence, and what remedies are available. There should be no rush to judgment; every one should be willing to wait for the constitutional and legal process to play out.
Anyone who is unwilling to wait is showing that they either do not understand our system or they want to bypass it. If they are so confident that it was a fair election, they have nothing to lose by being patient. Or perhaps they feel it was a fraud, and don’t want to let the evidence speak for itself.
Each county and state is required to certify their results, but only once the counting and any recounting, re-canvassing or audit is complete. I believe the state deadline is Nov. 20, but it may be different in other states than Georgia, or it might be pushed back because of recounts. Then, each state presents their final count to the Electoral College on December 14.
In the 2000 Bush vs Gore election, Mr. Gore was only contesting counts in 3 counties in 1 state, Florida. Mr. Trump is contesting in 6-8 states, that takes time. Mr. Gore’s team came before the Florida Supreme Court twice, and the U.S. Supreme Court twice, with the result finally resolved after 37 days! As I write this, it has only been 11 days, so those on both sides need to be patient and allow our system to work.
Jerry Kotyuk
Marietta
DEAR EDITOR:
I read Dick Yarbrough’s column titled, “It’s Never Too Early to be Thankful”. I agree with him on that. It’s difficult to count our blessings after the year we’ve had, but I try to look on the bright side.
Of course, I am thankful for my family, friends, and health! But, at this moment, I am thankful that the nation has elected a new president, and that President Trump is on his way out. We just have to wait a couple of more months until Inauguration Day in January.
I am thankful that Joe Biden will bring respect, civility, unity, and maturity to the White House and our country. I am thankful that our new vice president is an intelligent woman who will help him with the huge task of leading our country in a positive direction.
President Trump’s goal during his four years in office was to divide this country, and he did a good job of that. Even now, that he sees he lost the election, he’s still sowing those seeds of suspicion and mistrust against Democrats, that somehow the election was “stolen” from him.
Unfortunately, there are many people who are still listening to and believing his nonsense. In January, I am hopeful that the nation can start healing.
May God bless us all.
Maria Acevedo
Marietta
DEAR EDITOR:
I could not stomach watching your acceptance speech, Vice President Biden! understand you had the audacity to stress unity. Where was this unity the past four years from your party? Your Democratic colleagues, 70 of them, showed their interpretation of unity by not showing up for the new president’s inauguration speech. What a great way to show unity to President Trump and the nation! So do you think 70 Republican congressmen and congresswomen should boycott your inauguration speech! They should, if they’re going to afford you the same unity and support your sorry party showed President Trump! But the men and women across the aisle have more of a strong moral code, decency, and respect for the country and the office of the presidency! Your disrespect of the voting American public and the office of the president was absolutely disgusting!
Then you and your demonic party showed your true colors of unity when for over three and a half years you contrived a “Russian collusion” farce (of which, in fact, your party was guilty of)! Since that didn’t work, you showed your unity and support by throwing every lie you could at Chief Justice Kavanaugh. That didn’t work so you tried an impeachment process. Again, what wonderful and heartwarming display of unity and support!
For 3 and a half years your party didn’t give a rat’s backside of focusing on legislating and governing for the hard working, law-abiding, God fearing Americans in this country! In the process, wasting 40 million dollars of our taxpayer monies! Then to show your unity, the Democratic run cities in this country allowed and subsidized the looting and burning of businesses by Black Lives Matter.....which just happens to be a Marxist organization, supporting abolishing ICE, defunding the police, abolishing prisons, and denouncing the support of fatherhood! Yes, you’re a great one to call for unity now! Please don’t waste your breath on me!
I have voted for over 50 years and have never missed an election. In those 50 years I voted both Democrat and Republican. But after what I’ve seen the past 13 or 14 years, especially the past four years, it will be a cold day in Hell before I vote Democrat again! I have vowed to work against the demonic Democrat party as much and as often as possible. That might just be MY interpretation of unity, Joe!
Doug Williams
Marietta
DEAR EDITOR:
Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election leaves me with a tremendous sense of relief. But underlying that relief is profound sadness. This win might well not have happened without a pandemic that has killed nearly a quarter-million Americans so far. And 70 million people still voted for Donald Trump, a malignant narcissist who has daily and gleefully rubbed our noses in his depravity. Nearly half of U.S. voters cast their lot with a lying bully who has spewed racist demagoguery, plundered the presidency for personal gain, and tried in various ways to subvert democracy and become an authoritarian strongman — including demands that political adversaries who have committed no crimes be jailed. These voters lost sight of their moral compass, patriotism and common decency. The Biden-Harris administration faces a daunting challenge trying to heal a deeply sick society.
I haven’t pledged allegiance to the American flag since Trump’s election. I yearn to be able to do so again. But I’m not there yet.
Chris Moser
Stonecrest
DEAR EDITOR:
When Gov. Kemp won the election in Georgia, opponent Abrams refused to concede. Hillary Clinton told Joe Biden not to concede under any circumstances.
Now that Donald Trump is refusing to concede, he is being highly criticized by the Democratic Party. Joe Biden has called President Trump out for what he believes is affecting the reputation of our country. Do we have a set of different rules for our two parties?
Now that the Georgia senate races are under scrutiny, the attack ads have already begun. Before our election is certified, the two Democratic candidates have been blasting their opponents. In some cases, the ads contain issues that are not dealing with facts.
Let’s become a united country. Let’s expect both parties to act as they expect of the other. If we follow the rules we learned in kindergarten, it will make the world a better place.
Ann Bost
Marietta
DEAR EDITOR:
According to news reports the Democrat National Committee and Republican National Committee will spend a combined $500+ million for the Georgia Senate runoff; that sum greatly rises when combined with other states’ runoffs. The money goes to advertising agencies, not for needy families. Because of COVID-19 many families are out of work, many will not have jobs to return to, many are about to lose their homes, evicted from apartments, cars repossessed, struggling paying utilities, food, and the like. Notice, the DNC and RNC think it more prudent spending money with advertisers not were it will have a positive immediate impact for families in desperate need. Thus, we can see it is “all about me” not the people of Georgia. Maybe, whatever amount both parties spend on advertising they should also donate to Georgia going into direct relief for families as well.
Be aware, when one party controls the office of the president, House of Representatives and Senate, by its nature creates zero checks and balances. The Senate is considered the cooling off relief valve for the House, yet with one party controlling both House and Senate there will not be any. When one party controls all three entities they can and often do run shod over the other party thus unwilling to work with them causing disastrous consequences for all Americans. We must remember, for the most part this election is split 50-50.
Finally, for those looking to the Supreme Court for changing laws, or instituting social change via laws, they have forgotten their grade-school civic class. Recall our three branches of government, Executive, legislative, and judicial, each a separated entity. Making laws is the job of the House and Senate, not the Supreme Court. Our Supreme Court functions as guardian and interpreter of our U.S. Constitution; again the president nor the Supreme Court make laws. There are many in the House and Senate abdicating their responsibilities wanting their job being handled by Supreme Court, that way those legislators cannot be called out.
Joe Biden made an important comment, “To make progress, we must stop treating our opponents as our enemy. We are not enemies. We are Americans.” Regardless of your party affiliation, his statement is excellent.
Ric Donato
Marietta
DEAR EDITOR:
Most agree that the three branches of government must be distributed in order to maintain a balance of power. I call this a horizontal balance. But the Founding Fathers also established another perhaps even more important distribution of power — a vertical distribution. This was established by the Ninth and 10th amendments, which limit federal power to only those enumerated. I know the commerce clause and the general welfare introduction have been severely abused to enable usurping states rights, namely health, education and welfare, but these have been, and will always be, disasters. Those powers, not given to the federal level are 50 (note the number 50) times more compassionate, effective and accountable at the state and local level, and remove the toys tyrants and bureaucracies use to buy power.
Dave McFarland
Kennesaw
DEAR EDITOR:
I’m calling on the Georgia General Assembly to shorten the ridiculous nine-week runoff period. How many minds will be changed, 5-10 maybe? I realize it can’t be changed until they meet next year but nine weeks is really a scream. Most of the hundreds of millions of dollars spent will come from out of state. Nine weeks is outrageous.
Darrell Baxter
Marietta
DEAR EDITOR:
Our esteemed pair of senators, Ms. Loeffler and Mr. Perdue, demonstrated their inability to wean themselves from the spell of the deposed emperor when they called for our secretary of state’s resignation. That action is nothing but a grandstanding gesture to curry favor with the Trumpian cult.
Neither of them have an original thought in their brain. They need to be sent back to their mansions in January.
Edward Allison
Acworth
DEAR EDITOR:
Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are the tail and Donald Trump is the dog that wags it.
Bowing obediently to Trump, Loeffler and Perdue attacked their own Republican Secretary of State who oversaw Georgia’s election, calling for his resignation over non-existent voter fraud in Georgia. They along with Trump are making a desperate, failed attempt to steal the election from Georgia’s voters who gave Joe Biden 16 electoral votes and forced runoffs for Georgia’s two Senate seats.
Loeffler and Perdue will do anything to hang on to the tattered coattails of the disgraced lame-duck president, fearful of incurring his wrath and losing his forever-Trump voters. They are cowards, turning shamefully on their fellow Georgian who ensured the integrity of the election to kowtow to a man who doesn’t know the meaning of integrity.
Loeffler’s and Perdue’s only loyalty is to Donald Trump, whom they think can save their political hides. Hopefully, Georgians will vote these Trump lackeys out of office just like they did Trump. Georgians deserve so much better, which they will get with John Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
Jeffry Peargin
Atlanta
DEAR EDITOR:
Two excellent editorials (Barr/Lamberton) Nov. 12. I wish every voting Georgian would read them. I’m a transplant but I am a Georgia voter and it is IMPERATIVE we get out and vote for Perdue and Loeffler in the Jan. 5 runoff election.
Suzanne Price
Powder Springs
DEAR EDITOR:
Why is Raphael Warnock saying he will support judicial nominees that support a woman’s right to choose and uphold Roe v. Wade and, as senator, he will stand up for a woman’s right to choose when his church, Ebenezer Baptist Church, a member of the Progressive National Baptist Convention, opposes abortion outside of reasons of maternal health or fetal disease?
Why is Joe Biden, a professed Catholic, supporting refunding Planned Parenthood which provides abortions, wanting to protect Roe v. Wade and stop state restrictions on abortion access, and promising to remove freedom of conscience protections exempting the Little Sisters of the Poor from the “contraceptive mandate,” opening them back up to renewed suits by the federal government for failure to provide contraceptives to their employees?
How can both of them profess to be members of religious affiliations based on the Bible and promulgate these policies contrary to the Bible?
Diane Hamilton
Marietta
DEAR EDITOR:
One of the candidates in the Senate runoff here in Georgia says we need to follow the advice of medical experts. It was medical experts who bled George Washington to death. It was medical experts who advocated lobotomies as a valid treatment for mental illness. It was medical experts who said thalidomide was OK for pregnant women with morning sickness.
This virus is so intelligent it can determine if we are in an outdoor setting, a restaurant or bar, or at church. This virus is too intelligent for his medical experts. What he and his fellow socialists really mean is, listen to the control experts. They care nothing for our health. This is about using a virus to take control.
No, what we really need is this candidate off our airwaves and out of our lives.
Rodney Pritchett
Marietta
DEAR EDITOR:
What is more important to Georgia voters than having a fair election? Perdue and Loeffler’s call for Georgia’s top election official Raffensberger (Republican) to resign makes no sense and is nefarious. To make elections a political game goes against the grain of our democracy. This seems to be enough reason to vote against Perdue and Loeffler in the runoffs. God help us.
Thank you Marietta Daily Journal for reporting the facts about this matter Nov. 10. This newspaper is consistently excellent and vital to our community.
Donald J. Simon
Marietta
DEAR EDITOR:
Mr. Warnock, I like your ads and I think you are a good person. You grew up a tough life, you like to help people and you are a man of the church of God. My question is why you keep saying that the Republicans are trying to take away health care from people that have “preexisting conditions.” That is not true, no one is even talking about doing that on either side. Why are you voting for the letting men who think that they are women compete with the women in their sports?. Last but not least why are you voting with the side that will let babies be aborted even after they are out of the womb. Maybe you’re not the person I need to be voting to run our country.
Jim Corder
Acworth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.