DEAR EDITOR:
RE: MDJ 12/22 article, “Letter was hate speech”
The writer’s diatribe “reflect someone who’s too ignorant…” and “besotted with religion” is the axiom, “if you don’t like the message shoot he messenger.” This ire is actually against the source of the message, the Supernal Creator God, who commands us to get the truth out to humanity. So, the original article was Gospel truth and not hate.
Also, his statement, “This is hate speech… and you (MDJ) should be ashamed for publishing it.” The MDJ is a “fair and balanced” paper and must publish the truth and the opposite to the truth, no matter how ridiculous it is, as in this case. Just wait, the writer and his peers will have their say on judgment day (Good Book (Rev 20:12 NLT).
Jim Storey
Powder Springs