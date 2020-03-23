DEAR CHAIRMAN BOYCE:
You are especially busy at this critical time so my email will be brief: Please close Cobb.
I am not an alarmist and am strongly in favor of limited government but businesses are simply not doing the right thing to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Storefronts in unincorporated Cobb, who remain unaffected by city closures, continue to operate as usual and some are even promoting their exemption to encourage dining inside.
Politicians often make hard choices that are unpopular. I would like to encourage you to be unpopular with the words of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker: “I fully recognize I am choosing between saving people’s lives and saving people’s livelihoods, but ultimately you can’t have a livelihood if you don’t have a life.”
Joshua Davis
Smyrna