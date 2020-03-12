DEAR EDITOR:
Last weekend at the Marietta Farmers Market, a man selling vegetables said he had more to sell because an Atlanta convention canceled, so the hotel canceled his order. As the coronavirus affects even the vegetable salesman, some have seen masks sold out and toilet paper missing at grocery stores. Many are apparently worried that large numbers may become sickened and some die. I hope not.
While we all “die a thousand deaths” worrying about what may never happen, it may have been Teddy Roosevelt who said, “Of the 10 locomotives which come down the track toward me each day, nine of them derail themselves before they get to me, and the tenth I can figure out what to do with.”
While I have never lived through a pandemic, the favorite expression my wife and I have used through 42 years of marriage is, “let’s wait and see what happens.” That one comment has postponed many concerns which often disappeared on their own anyway. I recommend it. The closer we come to “decision time,” the more obvious the answer becomes without worrying about it in the meantime.
Scientists will find the cure for the coronavirus. The rest of us should be prudent and enjoy life. As I ran through Swift-Cantrell Park this morning, I listened to the singing birds getting ready to welcome in the spring. Try it.
Daniel F Kirk
Kennesaw