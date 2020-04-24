DEAR EDITOR:
Working from home may be the new normal for many, but for a talented segment of the workforce it is not an option. Now, more than ever, professionals with disabilities are being called on to perform vital work in response to COVID-19.
Manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE) has become a priority for many individuals with disabilities. Others continue to be a part of janitorial teams, which means possibly entering buildings with known exposures to the virus.
Right now, janitors — including those with disabilities from Tommy Nobis Center working at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta — are putting the safety of others above their own. Their unwavering commitment is helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Individuals with disabilities perform these jobs with pride every day, regardless of the risks.
Prior to the pandemic, people performing these vital jobs were often overlooked. Now they are considered essential personnel. As communities work to provide PPE to those that need it most, let’s not forget our janitorial staff. Most importantly, let’s give a round of applause to this essential workforce – now and in the future.
Vince Loose
President & CEO, SourceAmerica
Dave Ward
President & CEO, Tommy Nobis Center