DEAR EDITOR:

Working from home may be the new normal for many, but for a talented segment of the workforce it is not an option. Now, more than ever, professionals with disabilities are being called on to perform vital work in response to COVID-19.

Manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE) has become a priority for many individuals with disabilities. Others continue to be a part of janitorial teams, which means possibly entering buildings with known exposures to the virus.

Right now, janitors — including those with disabilities from Tommy Nobis Center working at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta — are putting the safety of others above their own. Their unwavering commitment is helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Individuals with disabilities perform these jobs with pride every day, regardless of the risks.

Prior to the pandemic, people performing these vital jobs were often overlooked. Now they are considered essential personnel. As communities work to provide PPE to those that need it most, let’s not forget our janitorial staff. Most importantly, let’s give a round of applause to this essential workforce – now and in the future.

Vince Loose

President & CEO, SourceAmerica

Dave Ward

President & CEO, Tommy Nobis Center

A note to our readers

In these troubling times when we are all dealing with the coronavirus, local news is more valuable than ever. We have made the decision to give our readers free access during this crisis, but we ask that you would voluntarily support local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you to keep seeing our valuable local coverage even after we have weathered this storm.

0
0
0
0
0