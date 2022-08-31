I have heard a fair amount of discussion on the subject of trash removal since the commissioners meeting on Aug. 23 where this subject was discussed. There have been many valid comments and concerns, mostly that there is no justification for Cobb County to assume this service. From the Aug. 23 meeting I heard nothing to indicate a dire situation in this county with trash removal or to justify a code change and do it quickly.
Given the sheer magnitude of county-wide trash removal, I would argue this has no business being a code change and should not be determined by a commission vote. Because this potential change affects all county residents, we should have a personal say by voting.
If Chairperson Lisa Cupid wants to do the right thing, make this a November referendum for Cobb County citizens to vote on. If there are underlying agendas driving a Sept. 27 deadline, what are they? Otherwise, move this proposal determination to a November vote. This will ensure every Cobb citizen gets a say to either keep their freedom of choice or give up their freedom and hand it over to the county.
A November referendum provides more time to fully understand what’s at stake while providing an open, honest and transparent process on who provides trash removal for Cobb.
