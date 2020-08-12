DEAR EDITOR:
For over a decade, I had the pleasure and honor of serving under Dotty Bishop in the Cobb County Attorney’s Office. Never have I had a boss who showed more kindness and concern, not just for us, but also for our families. That is the highest compliment I can pay to anyone. Dotty lived out the motto of the late Chief Justice Harris Hines to “be kind.”
To appreciate the effort Dotty put forth to be kind, one has to know something about her. Because of her unassuming nature, many underestimated her. She never bragged. You can imagine our shock when, at a lunch with one of her former Emory Law School professors, we found out that she finished second in her law school class. In retrospect, we should not have been surprised because we saw her intellect on display each day at work. Many highly intellectual people lack patience, but not Dotty.
Serving as a county attorney, especially an in-house one, is one of the most difficult of jobs for any lawyer. It is a place where raw politics, entrenched bureaucracies and unpopular laws collide. Despite this, Dotty navigated those troubled waters admirably and shielded her employees from the storms she endured. As a result, her advice was sought by other seasoned local government lawyers from across the state.
The citizens and taxpayers of Cobb County were blessed to have Dotty as their County Attorney. We will all miss her dearly.
Joseph B. Atkins
Marietta