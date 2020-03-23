DEAR EDITOR:
The people of Cobb County can rest assured that during this coronavirus / COVID-19 crisis, the Superior Court and the other courts of Cobb County will continue to maintain a judicial system that is responsive and appropriate to ensure the preservation of justice. Through unprecedented cooperation with the State, Probate, Juvenile and Magistrate courts, as well as the assistance of the district attorney and the sheriff’s office, we have implemented systems that will keep the courts open for emergency hearings and urgent criminal matters.
Thomas Jefferson described the court system as “the only anchor ever yet imagined by man by which a government can be held to the principles of its constitution.” Your courts will continue to ensure that the anchor of government holds fast and that the judicial system fulfills its duty in these challenging times.
Two courtrooms will remain open in Superior Court every day, staffed by a judge, prosecutor, clerk, court reporter, deputy and any other essential court personnel. We are taking extra precautions and have implemented extraordinary procedures to maintain social distancing within the courthouse and the courtrooms to protect the public and the court personnel who are assisting in keeping the courts open.
The cooperation and assistance provided to me as Chief Judge of the Superior Court by my colleagues and friends has been amazing. Chief State Court Judge Carl Bowers, Chief Probate Court Judge Kelli Wolk, Presiding Juvenile Court Judge Amber Patterson and Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy and their staffs have all contributed, at great sacrifice, to the continuing preservation of justice in this county. Likewise, Sheriff Neil Warren and District Attorney Joyette Holmes and their teams of dedicated public servants have been instrumental in ensuring the continuation of our justice system.
Not since my time in the United States Marine Corps have I seen such levels of self-sacrifice, dedication to duty and commitment to the principles of the constitution. I thank all of the employees in the Judicial Complex for their attitudes and their responsiveness to the call of duty.
The people of Cobb County can be proud of our system of government and the people who work in it.
Chief Superior Court Judge Reuben Green
Cobb Judicial Circuit