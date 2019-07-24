DEAR EDITOR:
What will it take for us, as a nation, to come together and say we’ve had enough? Enough of the childish name calling, racist connotations and personal attacks on anyone who dares to differ in opinion or be critical of the president. Trump has continuously demonstrated conduct unbecoming of the office of POTUS. Why are we accepting it as the new normal?
(July 14’s) tirade was directed toward four female members of Congress who he called anti-American and Communist, among other things. He also told them to “go back to the broke, crime infested countries where they came from,” even though only one was born outside the U.S. I don’t see how anyone, regardless of their party affiliation, could consider this acceptable. And, the closer we get to 2020, the sharper Trump’s tongue will become.
Congressional Republicans and members of the current administration must speak up in opposition of this kind of rhetoric. Theirs are the only voices with a chance to be heard. Criticism by the media will be dismissed as fake news, Democrats will be called angry Trump haters. If the GOP remains silent, these verbal assaults will only lead us to become more divided. The sad part is, I doubt many of them actually condone his actions. They simply don’t have the guts to confront the issue.
It’s time to make America act like an adult again.
Dena Pritchett
Marietta