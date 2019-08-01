DEAR EDITOR:
Almost weekly, it seems that I read articles in the MDJ about Cobb county people getting killed by motorists while crossing roads and about drivers having fatal head-on crashes. It appears that these automobile-related fatal accidents are sadly on an upward trend. So what could be a common cause?
It’s my belief that a key contributing cause is that many drivers with cellphones ignore, completely disregard and violate Georgia’s new, one-year-old, distracted driving law. A key part of the law is that drivers can no longer hold or cradle cell phones or any other wireless device and drive. If they are legally parked, they can use their wireless devices.They are not legally parked while sitting at a stop sign or traffic light.
Nearly every time I drive somewhere, and I’m sitting behind a car waiting for the light to turn green, the driver in front of me has their head down looking at a cell phone. As a result, they don’t notice when the light turns green and sit there until I tap on my horn and they finally look up and drive ahead. It’s very frustrating and sad to see so many drivers ignore our laws that are created to save lives and help improve our safety.
Anyone who looks at their cellphone for just a couple of seconds can run over people or cause a fatal automobile accident. I’m writing about this issue because someone might read it and come to their senses and stop disobeying our traffic laws that are created to save lives.
Joe O’Connor
Marietta