DEAR EDITOR:
Your front-page article bemoans the fact that only about 100 people are being tested each day (“Test site can take 500 each day,” MDJ, 5/7). It would be useful if somewhere in the article there would have been information about the nature of the test and why I should be tested.
If the test is only going to tell me whether I have the virus today, why should I bother, since I have no symptoms and have not been in contact with anyone who has tested positive (as far as I can know). On the other hand, if it’s the antibody test I’ll be there this morning.
George Morlan
Acworth