DEAR EDITOR:
I read with great interest how Donna Rowe and Bob Morgan, two DACC Grants Committee members (with the third member of that committee absent) approved, without need to go to the full nine member board, a $75,000 grant to WellStar to help with the funding of some as yet undecided portion of their new emergency center.
My question here is, could DACC make better use of available grant funds to incent new business to come to Cobb or to assist smaller Cobb companies to expand operations thereby increasing employment opportunities for Cobb citizens?
The Authority’s purpose statement, quoted directly from their website states, “The Development Authority of Cobb County was created by the State of Georgia for the purpose of developing and promoting the public good and general welfare, trade, commerce, industry and employment opportunities for Cobb County.”
It continues,”The DACC conducts two fundamental activities to support local economic development: (1) provide access to capital and other financial incentives that would assist desirable economic development projects; and (2) market and promote new business to Cobb County.”
The new emergency center at WellStar is certainly desirable, but I must ask is WellStar a new business to Cobb, one that needs an incentive to locate here or DACC funding to expand or is it the largest medical corporation in Georgia with multiple locations in Cobb?
WellStar Health Systems a 501©(3) (not-for-profit corporation) had at last report 17 subsidiaries and 74 branches. The most current annual financial statement, IRS Form 990, available was dated June 30, 2017. It showed total revenue of $1.138 billion and a net unrestricted fund balance (net worth) of $1.411 billion. Investments in publicly traded securities that would be available for acquisitions or perhaps new construction and equipment were $944 million.
An April 2018 article on WellStar stated that, based on acquisitions and mergers gross revenues were expected to exceed $3 billion and second quarter 2018 results with revenue of $824.8 million, up 7.8% over the prior year, showed them in line with that forecast.
I don’t find naming rights as a part of the DACC purpose statement and have to wonder what criteria the grants committee uses in its approval process.
R.S. Pino
Marietta