DEAR EDITOR:
I am requesting an independent investigation by the District Attorney’s Office as well as an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in regard to the appalling death of Kevil Wingo. The district attorney has the power to begin such an investigation. The facts of this case are no less tragic then those surrounding the death of Ahmaud Arbery. In fact I would argue that it is far worse.
The sheriff, district attorney and county commissioners are charged with the welfare and protection of this community. All are elected to do so and when one branch of government fails to adequately perform their duties it is the responsibility of the other branches of government to oversee the investigation and correction of that branch. The district attorney has investigators who conduct independent investigations and initiate criminal charges. The district attorney has the power and authority to conduct such investigation, whether or not a grand jury is convened.
The video which shows the inexcusable treatment and totally disregard for the welfare of Kevil Wingo, which ultimately resulted in his agonizing death has been made public. It does nothing less than shock the conscious of those who witness this horrific tragedy. To know that the sheriff and investigators have done nothing to correct, acknowledge, show remorse, or apologize to the family is beyond belief. Cobb County is better than this. What is more unfathomable is that the conditions of the Detention Center remain exactly as they were and no reprimand or action has been taken against anyone involved in this senseless death.
What is even more outrageous is that citizens, former detainees and attorneys have been demanding better medical care, food and simply humane treatment in the detention center for months. Where was the sheriff or his representative at the meetings that the American Civil Liberties Union conducted? The neglect and lack of any type of human care, as well as the complete disdain and toward Mr. Wingo are nothing less than criminal. The sheriff and his staff have had this information for months and done nothing.
All of you are the voice of the community. Please join me in expressing your outrage over Mr. Wingo’s death. You have the power to make change happen, and this investigation needs to start today.
Cindi L. Yeager
Attorney at Law
Marietta