DEAR EDITOR:
I have some bad news for a lot of homeowners on an issue they may not be aware of yet. If a homeowner has a home over 20 years old, he is most likely going to experience leaking copper pipes. And they are going to spend a significant amount of money replacing the pipes and repairing the damage to the ceilings, walls, floors, and possibly furniture.
Why? Because home builders are installing thin-wall (type M) copper pipes and the pipes may develop pinhole leaks. It might not all be the builders’ fault, but they are the ones buying the thin-wall pipes. These pipes are approved by building codes. Insurance has figured this out, and won’t pay for the damage, or for the replacement pipes.
The solution is this: when building a new house, or replacing leaking pipes, use thick-wall pipes (type L.) The cost of these are not much more than the thin wall pipes. When I built my house twenty two years ago, I thought that copper pipes would last a lifetime. It is a shame that we have to be aware of future home problems like this now, whereas in the old days, people received better customer care. I don’t understand why these pipes are approved in the building codes, or why the codes cannot be changed.
Glenn Burch
Kennesaw