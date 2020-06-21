DEAR EDITOR:

I have some bad news for a lot of homeowners on an issue they may not be aware of yet. If a homeowner has a home over 20 years old, he is most likely going to experience leaking copper pipes. And they are going to spend a significant amount of money replacing the pipes and repairing the damage to the ceilings, walls, floors, and possibly furniture.

Why? Because home builders are installing thin-wall (type M) copper pipes and the pipes may develop pinhole leaks. It might not all be the builders’ fault, but they are the ones buying the thin-wall pipes. These pipes are approved by building codes. Insurance has figured this out, and won’t pay for the damage, or for the replacement pipes.

The solution is this: when building a new house, or replacing leaking pipes, use thick-wall pipes (type L.) The cost of these are not much more than the thin wall pipes. When I built my house twenty two years ago, I thought that copper pipes would last a lifetime. It is a shame that we have to be aware of future home problems like this now, whereas in the old days, people received better customer care. I don’t understand why these pipes are approved in the building codes, or why the codes cannot be changed.

Glenn Burch

Kennesaw

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0