DEAR EDITOR:
Congress and President Trump recently allocated $25 million to the Centers for Disease Control to research veteran suicides by firearm. This marks a tipping point in the nationwide effort to end the veteran suicide crisis, which has taken the lives of many Georgians.
It’s devastating that our state has one of the highest veteran firearm suicide rates in the country. The most recent data shows that in 2017 firearms were used in almost 77 percent of veteran suicides in our state. But policymakers didn’t have the needed information to make informed policy decisions that could have helped stop veteran suicides. Now, however, Georgians will play an important role in researching this issue. The CDC is based in Atlanta — and its findings will give us the data we need to create the targeted solutions we couldn’t have thought of before. But we can reach that stage, Congress will need to sustain funding and ensure that it doesn’t run out before the research process is completed.
I applaud both former Sen. Johnny Isakson, who played an instrumental role in securing funding for research, and Sen. Kelly Loeffler for putting the concerns of the veteran community as one of her highest legislative priorities. With bipartisan support for research funding, I am confident that Senator Loeffler and lawmakers across the aisle in Washington will build on Isakson’s progress and provide additional research funding to help our veterans in need.
Grant McGarry
Roswell