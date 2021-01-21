Have we just killed the lawyers?

DEAR EDITOR:
“The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers.” Shakespeare’s King Henry the Sixth, Part Two, Act Four, Scene Two.
The speaker meant that without lawyers or the law, we can run wild and no law will stop us. In America we have always revered the rule of law. We expect everyone to be afforded the due process of the law: given notice of the charges and an opportunity to be heard within a framework of rules. Even murder suspects are provided with these rights. Justice is to be done, and seen to be done.
If you were charged with a crime, what if the police did not investigate it, you and your lawyers never had a chance to offer countering evidence or to offer procedural objections, and an attempt was made to force you into a trial in just a few days? None of us would find it acceptable under our system of justice. But in charging President Trump in just a few days, this is what the Congress has done.
No matter what you may think about the recent actions of President Trump, he is entitled to the same due process which we each expect for ourselves. If a President cannot be provided with due process, can any of us? We are a nation of laws, not of men, not of emotions. We lose part of our dignity and freedoms as a people when we abandon basic due process. We must not become like the mob with pitchforks hunting down the Frankenstein monster.
The Watergate committee spent 13 months in hearings and deliberations before the impeachment of President Nixon moved to the House for further hearings and action.
We must bring all perpetrators of the Capitol attack to justice within the rule of law and due process. But we must also consider this: Has the impeachment action of Congress this week undermined the rule of law, fairness and due process. Are we more or less a free people when we rush to judgment because it seems the right thing to do? In our righteous indignation at what many perceive to be outrageous behavior by our president, what have we done to the rule of law we say we are protecting?
Have we just killed the lawyers?
Allen Hirons
Marietta
