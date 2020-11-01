Even with the election and pandemic pulling people apart, Halloween was a treat. Always a time for children to enjoy going door to door, wearing their costumes and "Trick or Treat" is the only thing they're concerned about.
There were lots of changes people had to make to keep Halloween a happy time. All in all it came off as a good night. We had a lighted table spread over with a hundred packages of candy. Watched the children come by and without fail they would pick up only one pack. At 10 p.m.
there were five packs left. Happy honest good time. (OK, I took two.)
Doug Tasse
Marietta
