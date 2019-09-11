DEAR EDITOR:
Re: Letter to the editor, “Stop Listening to Politicians,” MDJ, 9/6
First of all, evil comes in all forms and fashions. For example, from 1998 until today, 380 Southern Baptist church leaders have been convicted, credibly accused, successfully sued, or confessed and resigned due to sexual misconduct. Even as a Christian myself, I can see that religion is not an automatic cure-all answer.
Secondly, the last time I checked, the Bible tells us not to judge others. Yet, you find it acceptable to call all Democrats “leftist fools”. We are all free to make our own decisions about whom to vote for and why. Yes, we’re accountable for that choice just as we are all choices we make in life. You seem to think anyone who doesn’t think the exact way you do is doomed to hell.
Of course, we should always try to do what we can to create a more moralistic society. Teach our children right from wrong. Unfortunately, there’s no quick fix to achieve that. Gun reform, however, would immediately remove the means from some of the people with the desire to kill. American lives would be saved ... innocent people should not be sacrificed to protect your Second Amendment rights. This amendment was ratified in 1791. In 2019, we are a different country and some of our rules must be modified to adapt to that change.
Dena Pritchett
Marietta