I wrote the commissioners that they should not even consider this issue.
Mike Boyce responded that it was federal funds not general tax funds.
Big deal. Our government at any level should not be supporting any charity.
(Birrell), Cupid and Ott have not responded, gee Lisa must scared of the upcoming election to take a side, Bob probably cares less, Birrell — a big Reverend Ike, MUST Ministries backer — weel nought said.
So Rev. Ike knocks down about $156,000 a year from MUST plus about $250,000 from Piedmont Church. Nice tidy sum, but has he offered to donate his salary from MUST to them in this time of need?
Big NO on that one.
We have homeless vets, abused mothers, county employees who cannot work from home, small businesses in dire need of help and where are the charities?
They are all gathering at the knee of our elected commission waiting for a handout.
People, you need to wake up, most these so-alled charities pay out big bucks to their management plus who knows what bennies.
None of them need government funds, let them do fundraisers, bake sales, yard sales or whatever.
You never see a veterans organization with their hand out for government money, they raise the money they need from the public, as hard as it is.
Jack and Jill are probably hanging their collective heads in shame, where ever they may be.
Jim Smith
Marietta