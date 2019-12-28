DEAR EDITOR:
I have resigned myself to the fact that Johnny Isakson and David Perdue will toe the Trump line and put the interests of one corrupt and criminal individual above the interests of the country. Power and keeping power at all costs is what has prevailed in the ranks of the Republican party.
If by some chance our senators end up changing their ways and putting the country above their party’s absolute thirst for power, I will acknowledge my mistaken view of you. Until then, I will do as much as possible to make sure that in November 2020, Republicans will get the message at the voting booth that this is unacceptable.
Michael Manning
Marietta