We describe a person or their behavior as pathological when they behave in an extreme and unacceptable way, and have very powerful feelings that they cannot control.
A pathological person creates more problems than they solve.
Donald Trump is such a person and has proved toxic to a number of career politicians, government officials, business associates, and lawyers who have entered his sphere of influence.
I am an independent voter, but have empathy for the frustrated and forgotten citizens that voted for Trump.
They sent Trump to Washington to stick a finger in the eye of elected officials.
These voters were fed up with a government that allowed or was complicit in such screw-ups as 9/11, Deep Water Horizon, the invasion of Iraq, pollution of major drinking water supplies, the Great Recession/housing market crash, rising health care costs, a failed migration program, etc., etc.
Trump proved a master of insults, but unable to solve problems.
In fact, as he did in the Ukraine, he created more problems and much confusion.
The impeachment hearings reveal he undermined official foreign policy and was on track to threatened national security if someone had not blown the whistle.
Republican congressmen admit his wrongdoing, but claim it does not rise to an impeachable offense.
In other words, they plead incompetence as his defense.
This admission places Republicans in a box they might not be able to escape come election night.
Assuming Trump survives to run again, Republican supporters will have to defend a candidate they admit is inept at running the federal government.
If I were a Republican, I would support Trump’s removal from office as quickly as possible and rush to put forward a candidate that is not pathological.
It is obvious Trump would be King of America if only for the managerial bureaucracy that every nation state requires.
It is also obvious that if he survives impeachment he will believe himself invincible and even more omniscient, and able to govern with only the aid of a private attorney.
It is frightening to think what (he) might do if he believes himself invincible, and how far his toxicity will spread across our country and around the world during a second term.
It is possible he has already poisoned the Republican Party beyond recovery.
Larry Wills
Marietta