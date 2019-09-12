DEAR EDITOR:
This article CobbLinc changes start Sun — Page A1 in the 9-3-2019 MDJ — mentioned 2.5 million passenger trips in FY2018…given 300 calendar days of operation (52 weeks x 6 days/wk less holidays) and 9 routes (route 10; 10A, 10B;10C;15;40;50; and Express Routes 101 and 102), that works amounts to be approximately 925 trips/route/day (my guess is most trips were between Cobb/Atlanta). Also, buses operate 18 hours/day, this equates to approximately 51 trips/hour.
Well, most travel must occur early in the morning because I’ve seen mostly empty buses throughout the afternoons and evenings. So, can anyone investigate and share the real cost per trip to the taxpayer (given county operation and maintenance of a bus system) compared to a possible partially subsidized ride-share agreement with Lyft or Uber (maybe using their UberXL and Lyft Line services) or other ride share services, for monthly passes riders that they would purchase and able to schedule a more direct route for travelers?
Example: If Cobb decides to offer transportation services, Cobb can charge someone $4 for a $5/day subsidy per rider (i.e., still subsidizes trips like it does now maybe at lower rate), and get out of the bus operation business, which will always lags real need of users. Right now, a CobbLinc round trip bus trip costs $5 and it’s possible taxpayers would be better off offering a subsidized stipend through private ride sharing services versus the millions in annual expenses operating buses including the eventual lawsuits/fake injury claims like MARTA experienced in the past?
Jim Parker
Marietta