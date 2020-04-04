DEAR EDITOR:
On Jan. 23, Senator Loeffler received information on COVID-19 and its imminent impact to the United States. Did she rush from that meeting to share that information with her constituents? Did she change her messaging on social media to let us all know what we could do to Flatten the Curve? No. Senator Loeffler began selling stock the very next day and purchased stock that would do her well in the weeks ahead.
When pressed on this, the wife of the NYSE chairman pleaded ignorance, saying that she didn’t make any calls on what stock was bought or sold. Right, and I have six-pack abs and a head full of hair! Even if the junior senator didn’t sell or buy stock, why didn’t she share what she learned with her constituents?
Her actions on that day tell me everything I’ve ever needed to know about Kelly Loeffler. She sold her stock to protect her bottom line. She remained quiet about a health disaster and even went as far as downplaying its seriousness. For this reason and many others, Georgia should not place their trust in Kelly Loeffler come Election Day.
Brandon Becker
Acworth