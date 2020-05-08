The finances of red states are in much worse shape than blue states. Blue states rely on multiple sources of income, like income and sales taxes. Red states rely heavily on sales taxes as they keep cutting income taxes again and again. Florida totally eliminated the income tax.
In red states, when sales taxes fall, they have to cut programs, like education, health care, child care, transportation, and more. The childish taunt “taxachusetts” is circling around to bite red states in the back side.
Blue states taxed themselves to create a 1st world economy and environment and provide a buffer in difficult economic times. Red states have been heading toward a third world economy even with the billions of dollars that are transferred from blue states. A downturn in the economies of red states has led to economic cardiac arrest.
Faith based economics like “trickle down” have never worked but you can’t argue with a true believer.
Mike Holzknecht
Atlanta