DEAR EDITOR:
The police are often criticized for not policing their own. After the recent murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor by police, the role that police unions play in shielding too many bad cops from discipline and removal has come under increased scrutiny. Too often, a few bad apples have been allowed to remain on active duty and spoil the whole bunch.
That’s why it was so encouraging to see Cobb’s Fraternal Order of Police endorse Major Craig Owens for sheriff over long-term incumbent Neil Warren. Craig Owens is an honorable and decent man who cares about the community he serves. He will not tolerate abuse and criminal neglect of inmates at the Adult Detention Center. He will manage the Sheriff’s Department with the highest of ethical standards and restore truth, trust and transparency to the office. Thank you, Cobb County Fraternal Order of Police, for knowing a bad apple when you see one and not letting Neil Warren taint the whole bunch.
Democrats know law enforcement officers serve a critical role in our communities. Here in Cobb County, we supported the millage increase to fund compensation for these valued public servants. Policing, however, should not be the only tool in the toolbox for crime prevention and crime reduction. We need mental health care providers, veteran services, childcare assistance, substance abuse treatment counselors, recreation programs and a whole host of other community services to lift people up, so we don’t have to lock them up. Craig Owens knows this and if elected as sheriff will protect and serve Cobb County with distinction and honor.
Jacquelyn Bettadapur
Chair, Cobb County Democratic Committee