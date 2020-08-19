DEAR EDITOR:
I enjoy your paper and I’m surprised not to see more delivered copies in the driveways of my neighbors. Small and regional papers are having a especially hard time now, though the long-term trend isn’t great either. One cost saving to consider — it may seem radical at first — would be to drop your subscription to AP. Nobody looks to their local paper any longer for national or international news. That comes 24/7 through multiple other sources. So, why do you need it? Why not revert to a strictly local paper?
For example, today’s edition had only one national article, an AP provided piece on the signing of Conservation legislation. Aside from it being dispensable as a news item in a local paper, the article provided another reason to drop AP; it was filled with gratuitous swipes at the President, going out of its way to spout negativity. Your fairly balanced paper is being contaminated by the grossly biased national media. Who needs it? Perhaps this costly AP connection is something you can jettison as you work hard to lighten your expense load. A thought.
And as a way of ‘warning’ there are times I want to cancel my subscription — as we all do to many things at times — and it’s invariably because of some biased AP piece. If you don’t sever ties with them, you may find that they are causing your ship to list perilously.
Daniel Boffey
Acworth