DEAR EDITOR:
When I questioned Mike Boyce last month about why road repair and maintenance isn’t put in the budget, he said that it was a precedent set, to do it that way. I am sorry, if I know I have to repave my driveway next year, I put it in my budget. Because is it a “precedent”, just doesn’t fly.
He also states we had some of the lowest taxes in the area. Well, that seems to be in large part because he hits us up with a SPLOST every few years to cover what we know are ongoing expenses. I do not think that road repair and Public Safety expenses qualify as SPECIAL PURPOSES, they are expenses you know you are going to have every year. It is not a realistic budget when you don’t put these items in it.
Also, I see where east Cobb is getting very few benefits from this SPLOST.
Martha Wilson
Marietta