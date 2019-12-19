DEAR EDITOR:
A wonderful local store was lucky enough to be assigned their own elf from Santa himself. This definitely means that they are on Santa’s nice list. I agree!
Recently, upon seeing a sign at the door advertising the challenge of finding their elf, my son and I excitedly accepted. We embarked on an elf hunting mission that required serious concentration and a keen eye. A mission my son promised would never end until we found that elf. Unfortunately, we failed miserably. But, trust me, I’m not complaining. We had a truly magical time on our hunt. I mean it.
As a parent whose family has two elves, I must issue a public service announcement to all stores where Santa has placed an elf. First, when a parent asks for clues in finding the elf, store employees should not look at said parent like she has had too much eggnog. Further, when said employees finally remember the elf, they should NEVER ponder out loud “I don’t know where they put him.” ... Now, I am sure they meant to say “I’m not sure where the elf bus let out the elf last night” or “I am not sure where the reindeer dropped him off.”
If a store is fortunate enough to host an elf for the season, they must embrace the elf. Those of us whose elves have names, go on nightly adventures for weeks, and, for a short period of years, are talked about all year long are asking nicely. We aren’t asking for store employees to know their elf’s entire life story and don’t expect an employee meeting on the subject. What we are asking is that they please don’t dim the magic that our elves have brought to our families.
If you don’t take my advice, I know Santa will put you on the Naughty List. I do have Santa’s home number.
Joy Doss
Kennesaw