DEAR EDITOR:
Almost before you know it, the 2020 elections will be over and all the media will have to work overtime to find news that gets everyone as excited and as roused up as an election. Also, the voters can then relax and watch their newly elected officials perform.
In our case, the Cobb County Commission will absolutely have two new members on our five-member commission. And that’s why I’m extremely troubled about the sudden and new future of our county.
When Cobb County begins next year with 40% of new members on its five-member commission that will be required to make inexperienced and possibly unfamiliar, major multi-million-dollar decisions that will have an effect on every citizen of our county for the rest of their lives, we could be in for big trouble. Why? Because the most important knowledge and asset that any new commissioner should possess is fully understanding and managing large budgets such as Cobb County’s. Hopefully, they will knowingly take and spend our money wisely. It’s the Cobb Commission’s most important responsibility.
This fact brings me to my never-ending belief to always do your homework before casting your vote. Learn as much as you can about all your candidates and don’t fall for what they may say or promise with their expensive TV and newspaper ads. Do your own computer, TV and newspaper homework and research. Then vote fully informed about all the candidates.
The Cobb County commissioners race is very important and really needs your help this year. At any opportunity that you many have, ask every new candidate if he or she knows anything about or is very experienced in managing any major operating budgets before you vote for them. Vote smart and you’ll elect smart and quality leaders.
Joe O’Connor
Marietta