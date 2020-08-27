DEAR EDITOR:
Two recent deaths at our detention center (among nine this year alone) motivated me to write this letter. The most appalling and heartbreaking is the death of Kevil Wingo. Videotape of his drawn-out and painful death in the Cobb County Detention Center infirmary is making its way around social media.
Mr. Wingo’s death is a haunting reminder of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, where once again, law enforcement officials stand idly by watching a black man die before their eyes. In Mr. Wingo’s case, the infirmary nursing staff, who are responsible for inmates’ health, is even more guilty. Due to a perforated ulcer, Mr. Wingo collapsed several times in severe pain, vomited multiple times and screamed for help. This lasted not just a few minutes but HOURS, while deputies and nurses ignored him. In one part of the video we see a nurse playing video games on her computer.
Several times Wingo told the staff that he was suffering from an ulcer (a fact they knew at his intake) and to be taken to the hospital. This was ignored, the nurses convinced that he was “merely detoxing” from drugs. Instead of receiving emergency medical care, Mr. Wingo was placed face down on a toilet grate in a padded cell, where he died. When this case gets to court, there might even be a charge of manslaughter.
I then learned that Reginald Wilson, a lifetime sufferer from mental illness, was arrested when found wandering around Austell, hearing voices and muttering about angels. He was taken to Cobb Hospital for an evaluation (instead of being taken to the community mental health facility). In a brief time, the hospital returned him to law enforcement and he was taken to the detention center. Four days later, he, too, was dead. And, again, medical staff failed to pay close attention.
Under Sheriff Neil Warren’s management, nearly 50 people have died at the Cobb Detention Center, more than nine of them in the past 12 months alone! Folks, this sheriff must be voted out of office for malfeasance and incompetence. Too many detainees, many of whom are not convicted of any crime and awaiting trial, or unable to make bail, are dying under Warren’s watch. If you are unconcerned about these deaths, perhaps you’ll be concerned about the many lawsuits against the Sheriff that your county taxes pay for.
Cobb deserves better. Vote Nov. 3 to remove Sheriff Warren from office.
Pax Riddle
Marietta