DEAR EDITOR:
Recently, Cobb County BoC approved a generous salary increase for the newly appointed lead attorney, Bill Rowling, as reported in the MDJ.
It raised my eyebrows, not in Rowling’s salary increase, but why retiring lead attorney, Deborah Dance, was not earning this salary? Is he more worthy than she despite her many years of experience and work?
Granted, I may not know the entire story, but it appears on the surface Attorney Dance was not as valuable to the county as he now is. Hopefully, this is not a Lily Ledbetter type situation, where women are not paid as much as men for doing the same work, but one that can be further explained to assuage my discomfort in reading about this salary discrepancy.
Patricia Burns
Smyrna