DEAR EDITOR:
A Costco in China? For a moment i was dubious of this report. Costco is slightly more high end than Sam’s but their stores are brighter/cleaner and the service is outstanding. How can Chinese people afford to buy the same or similar products that Americans enjoy?
Then it dawned on me that with over 1.5 billion people that the 5% of the ruling class could easily afford to go to Costco though 95% of the working class couldn’t. Five percent of 1.5 billion people would keep Costco eternally slammed. This is why the government (if you can call it that) in China has limited 2,000 shoppers per day into this first Costco. In the U.S. we have thousands of Costco’s, BJ’s and Sam’s because 95% of our population can afford to buy from any of them because we live in a free and highly productive nation.
Socialism is great if you’re in the 5% ruling class. It stinks otherwise.
Stanley Montcalm
Powder Springs