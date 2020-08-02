DEAR EDITOR:
I applaud the MDJ for allowing its readers to express their personal views on any subject, without editing, no matter how myopic.
Two recent letters to the editor submittals from Mrs Lewis and Mrs Durham gave me cause to think I was reading essays from a time capsule buried around 1900.
They both based their interpretation of our region’s history on the “Lost Cause” explanation of the War Between the States, i.e., The Civil War, promulgated by die-hard apologists who yearned for a return to the antebellum way of life.
I am a descendant of a Confederate soldier. I have long believed that my great-great-grandfather, if alive today, with the advantage of a formal education (which he didn’t have) and a more open worldview, would have agreed with President Lincoln’s statement, “If slavery is not wrong, nothing is wrong.”
Edward Allison
Acworth