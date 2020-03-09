DEAR EDITOR:
Darrell Huckaby’s opinion piece “Public education has lost its way” (MDJ, 2/23) hits the nail on the head. He puts the blame on politicians, Department of Education and even the local school administrators while praising the efforts of most classroom teachers.
Organizations, especially political ones, believe their policies are preeminent and will only change them for reasons of self survival.
This is where private schools, both secular and religious, and home schoolers can play a part in improving public schools. Only the pressure of this superior competition will force public schools to return to their roots of superior education. The only thing they need is funding, income tax credit for tuition at the least up to state and federal funding per student equal to public school funding.
Competition improves everything, when the public schools have to compete for both funding and students they will be compelled to improve their product based on the needs of the parents and students instead of their own inbred ideas designed to appease their political allies.
Jerry Burton
Kennesaw