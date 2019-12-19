DEAR EDITOR:
I am giving at least one more try to convince the Cobb BoC to live up to one of their responsibilities. To my way of thinking, their No. 1 funding priority should be to satisfy any voter-approved measure. In the past, I have said that they believe that they have the wisdom of Job and therefore they ignore us, uneducated voters.
Our 2008 Park Bond was voter-approved with a 67% YEA vote! In 2008 our county’s economy was in a recession so that then-BoC Chairman Sam Olens decided not to fund it at that time. To my way of thinking, that would have been a great time to purchase properties. I also believe that Mr. Olens did not wish to raise taxes because he had his eyes on the Attorney General’s office.
The bond was subsequently ignored by the BoC until Mike Boyce was elected chairman. Then the $40 million park bond was funded at $27 million. I wrote that I was sure that Chairman Boyce would come up with the $13 million to fully fund the bond. However, I was mistaken. The park bond has still not been fully funded and I have heard no recent talk of doing so! It is my belief that our BoC thinks that this is a dead issue!
I hope, against hope, that Cobb County voters wake up, at least long enough to restore a measure of power to the people where it belongs, to We the People! We are far from a government of, by and for the people.
Robert Roth
Roswell