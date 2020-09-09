DEAR EDITOR:
Last week, the state of Georgia’s request to postpone standardized testing for the school year was rejected by the U.S. Department of Education. All our time and attention should be spent helping our teachers navigate the most difficult time in public education history.
Choosing not to postpone standardized testing for the year was a mistake. Our teachers knew what our students needed before this crisis and they still do. Students could benefit from using the test-taking days to extend the year’s instructional time to fill in gaps that may have been incurred by disruptions from the COVID virus. Especially this year, we don’t need bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. telling our teachers what their students need.
We are disappointed in the U.S. Department of Education’s decision and ask them to reconsider. We would hope they could stand behind Gov. Kemp and the Georgia Department of Education’s request to waive standardized testing for this school year.
Brad Wheeler, Cobb Board of Education chairman
David Banks, vice chairman
Randy Scamihorn, member