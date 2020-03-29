DEAR EDITOR:
Today I am being called before the Cobb County Board of Elections to testify in hearing. Why? Because despite the “shelter in place” orders, the encouragement from health professionals to practice “social distancing,” and the potential exposure to COVID-19 that I could take back to my family, I, our Cobb GOP General Counsel Tonya Boga, Sheriff Neil Warren, and several others will have to defend against a frivolous challenge of the sheriff’s qualifying by James Herndon, one of the Democratic candidates for Sheriff.
Herndon is claiming there was no notary seal on Sheriff Warren’s paperwork and that his affidavit wasn’t “sworn” before an officer of the Cobb GOP. Herndon examined the copies of the filing affidavits kept at the Cobb Board of Elections, copies on which the embossed notary seal on the sheriff’s paperwork wasn’t readily visible on. Herndon, thinking this was a “gotcha” moment, never contacted the Cobb GOP or asked us if he could examine the original filing paperwork, kept in our office which clearly shows the embossed seal.
For his other charge that the General Counsel of the Cobb County Republican Party, Tonya Boga, is not an officer of the party is patently absurd.
For this, we all have to show up in person to testify during the greatest health threat facing our state and nation in last 100 years!
But Herndon isn’t stopping with Sheriff Warren. Probably realizing he can’t legitimately win an election; he is also challenging his Democratic challengers to eliminate them from the ballot too with more bizarrely ridiculous and frivolous allegations.
So, let’s put more people at risk for exposure for his illegitimate game of “gotcha.”
Surely Cobb citizens deserve better.
If this is the type of arrogance, vindictiveness, pettiness, and sloppy investigations that will be the hallmark of Herndon’s tenure as Sheriff of Cobb County, voters in both parties would be well served by rejecting him. Herndon has shown it’s all about him and has no care for protecting the public.
As Chairman of the Cobb GOP, I call on James Herndon to immediately end his campaign and drop out of the race. The Cobb County Democratic Party should do the same and immediately call on him to drop out of the race as well.
The last thing Cobb needs is a sheriff who only protects and serves himself!
Jason M. Shepherd
Chairman, Cobb County Republican Party