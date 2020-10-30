DEAR EDITOR:
As I drive throughout our county and look at the tremendous growth over the last more than 40 years, I am reminded about how our county would not be the great community it is today without SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax). There are countless examples since SPLOST first started in 1985 for key quality of life projects for parks and recreation, roads and bridges, libraries, public safety and public facilities. I am so thankful to the many over the years who have been involved in the projects or have served on the SPLOST oversight committee to ensure every penny is properly spent.
The continuation of this SPLOST is critical to our future and a very fiscally responsible way to pay for these projects. As a renewal and continuation of an existing penny sales tax, it is not a new tax and it will keep our sales tax at 6%, which is still the lowest in the region. If these projects are not paid for in this way, our millage rate would go up and that would increase property taxes.
I also love sharing the cost with visitors coming to enjoy all the amenities in Cobb or traveling through Cobb. It is estimated that more than 20% of the SPLOST dollars collected come from visitors outside of Cobb County.
SPLOST also enables us to leverage state and federal dollars for the transportation projects. Just since 2005, our county has been able to leverage $270 Million in state and federal dollars that we wouldn’t have received without SPLOST.
I encourage voters to visit CobbSPLOST2020.org and check out the video, project list, and interactive map that shows projects near you. Join me in voting YES for SPLOST renewal so that we can keep property taxes low and continue enjoying our great quality of life in the best county in the country.
Sharon Mason
Cobb Chamber of Commerce president & CEO
east Cobb
