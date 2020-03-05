DEAR EDITOR:
Our mayor and city officials have addressed the beautification of our city entrances and they are getting better. There is one area that needs attention. It’s Canton Highway from Sandy Plains to the hospital.There is trash along the route and weeds growing up through the cement and barrier walls. This is a major entryway to Marietta and should be cleaned up and maintained regularly. Also, the median is nothing but broken trees and shrubs that are just mowed around and left to rot.
Mickey McCleaster
Marietta