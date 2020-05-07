DEAR EDITOR:

Some of the metro high schools are making plans for graduation to be held in July. I hope Cobb County will find a way to make this happen in Cobb.

It will not be “graduation as normal”; however these seniors should be honored in some way. Place the students in chairs 6 feet apart. After the service, have them honor the 6 feet distance as they depart. Restrict the attendees to parents only. (Or two guests per student.) Have them sit 6 feet apart. Would the football fields not accommodate these ceremonies?

Please make this happen for these students. They deserve recognition for 12 years of hard work.

Ann Bost

Marietta

