DEAR EDITOR:
Our country, and indeed the world, was in a time of uncertainty, confusion and turmoil on June 6, 1944, much like now. On that day President Franklin Roosevelt sent this prayer Heavenward. Probably worth a try today.
“O Lord, give us faith. Give us faith in Thee; faith in each other; faith in our united crusade. Let the keenness of our spirit never be dulled. Let not the impacts of temporary events, of temporal matters but of fleeting moment — let not these deter us in our unconquerable purpose. With Thy blessing we shall prevail... Thy will be done Almighty God.”
Can we say “Amen!”
Roy Lantz
City Marietta