DEAR EDITOR:

Our country, and indeed the world, was in a time of uncertainty, confusion and turmoil on June 6, 1944, much like now. On that day President Franklin Roosevelt sent this prayer Heavenward. Probably worth a try today.

“O Lord, give us faith. Give us faith in Thee; faith in each other; faith in our united crusade. Let the keenness of our spirit never be dulled. Let not the impacts of temporary events, of temporal matters but of fleeting moment — let not these deter us in our unconquerable purpose. With Thy blessing we shall prevail... Thy will be done Almighty God.”

Can we say “Amen!”

Roy Lantz

City Marietta

A note to our readers

In these troubling times when we are all dealing with the coronavirus, local news is more valuable than ever. We have made the decision to give our readers free access during this crisis, but we ask that you would voluntarily support local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you to keep seeing our valuable local coverage even after we have weathered this storm.

0
0
0
0
0