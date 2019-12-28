DEAR EDITOR:
My wish is that people making these transit decisions (such as $27.4 billion for transit) would wake up and join the 21st century. If they did and opened their eyes they may discover a game-changing technology called Autonomous Electric Vehicles. An AEV system will provide an 80-90% reduction in the number of vehicles on the road, negate the necessity of parking, we can convert parking lots to neighborhood parks and provide a myriad of other fantastic benefits! Anyone with an IQ over 100 and an open mind (not bought and paid for) can comprehend how these benefits are achieved with not much effort.
I am completely amazed that we are still considering trains and fixed-route buses! These are the dinosaurs of transportation. The economic impact of AEVs will be huge. Auto manufacturers who do not convert from ICE to AEV will bite the dust. Gas stations will not exist. Billions spent on trains and fixed-route buses which will be obsolete, having no passengers, will leave mountains of debt to be paid by future generations of taxpayers.
Conversely, if our politicians and transportation gurus got interested in fixing all our ground transportation problems, with one fell swoop they should contact rideshare companies such as Uber, Lyft. Tesla etc. and see what kind of a deal they offer for them to install AEVs and associated software and hardware in exchange for us allowing them to charge a fair fare.
Instead of us paying $27.4 billion for this junk we could be getting game-changing technology for next to nothing at most.
Robert Roth
Roswell