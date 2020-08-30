DEAR EDITOR:
I believe that we should not open our schools too quickly. We need to look at the logic of things and stop screaming at the top of our lungs. I am sure that you can understand we as the people need to stop fighting and do what is best for our teachers and students.
It is our responsibility to teach our kids to prepare them for the real world. It is not their responsibility to make sure that they and the students do not get sick.
Now I am a student myself and I understand the parents whose children need to be one on one with an educator. On zoom and other online platforms there are breakout rooms for smaller groups.
So this is why we must stop our schools from opening in person.
Connor Darby
8th Grade student
Cobb County